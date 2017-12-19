More Videos

    The Kentucky football team recently enjoyed an outing of airsoft combat in Richmond. Among the winners and losers were quarterback Stephen Johnson and head coach Mark Stoops.

UK Football

Kentucky players have a blast with BB guns in team-bonding field trip

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 19, 2017 11:52 AM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 08:04 PM

After final exams, Kentucky football took a break from its bowl preparations for a field trip to Richmond Underground.

In a video released by the team on Twitter on Monday, Coach Mark Stoops donned full camouflage gear to set up the day’s activity. He got a few laughs, and from the looks of the expedition, the players had a lot of fun.

“Today was a blast, just coming out here,” UK quarterback Stephen Johnson said in the video. “It was just incredible. We might walk away with a few welts and bruises, but overall it was just a great team activity.

The players participated in three rounds of Richmond Underground’s airsoft combat game, which its website describes as a “military simulation sport where players participate in mock combat with authentic-looking military style weapons and tactics” at the company’s outdoor course.

Biodegradable plastic BBs are used and eye projection is required. The site purports that the BBs are much less painful than paintballs.

“Just to come out here and kind of get away from football for a little bit and kind of decompress and something the whole team can do and really get involved and have a lot of fun with, it was really, really cool,” Johnson said.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Music City Bowl

Kentucky vs. Northwestern

When: 4:30 p.m. EST Dec. 29

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Records: Kentucky 7-5; Northwestern 9-3

