College football signing day: Live updates and links

Stay with Kentucky.com throughout college football’s national signing day on Wednesday as our team of reporters provides live updates and analysis.
Kentucky headed into signing day with commitments from 20 players for the class of 2018 and expected to sign many of those on the first day of college football’s new early signing period, which runs from Dec. 20-22. Players also have the option of signing during the regular period from Feb. 7 through April 1.
Jennifer Smith is posting bios of every new UK player on her blog as the signings become official.
UK finished the 2017 season with a 7-5 record and is making preparations to play in the Music City Bowl against Northwestern on Dec. 29 while also assembling its 2018 recruiting class.
Never miss a local story.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was scheduled to address the media in an early-afternoon news conference to discuss Wednesday’s signing class.
Here are some additional links to football recruiting coverage in the Herald-Leader and on Kentucky.com.
Below that, you can follow Twitter comments from our team of reporters throughout the day.
Below the Twitter comments is video of UK’s official signing day show, which was to get underway at 7:30 a.m.
The early signing period for football starts Wednesday. What should UK fans expect?
These football players could join UK’s recruiting class as early signing period nears
New December signing period was supposed to make things easier, but many are confused
Is there a developing ‘state of Kentucky problem’ in UK’s major sports recruiting?
Their December is even busier than yours. See how Kentucky football is coping.
Comments