Wide receiver a late addition to UK’s 2018 class; Top linebacker target picks Utah

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

December 20, 2017 08:33 AM

December 20, 2017

Three-star wide receiver Bryce Oliver committed to Kentucky on Wednesday morning, the first day of the new early signing period for college football.

Oliver — a 6-foot-3 prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — is the No. 159 wide receiver nationally for the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He took an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend and signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

“People are going to be shocked at this one right here,” said UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran. “I really am excited about what he brings to the table.”

The Cats now have three wide receiver commitments for next season, with Oliver joining Marvin Alexander and Akeem Hayes, both also Florida natives. UK lost a commitment from three-star Ohio wide receiver Meechi Harris on Tuesday.

Kentucky has a total of 21 commitments.

Pirtle picks Utah

Junior college linebacker Bryant Pirtle, who visited Kentucky and Louisville over the past two weekends, signed with Utah on Wednesday.

Pirtle, who played at DeSales High School in Louisville before going on to junior college, is ranked by ESPN as the No. 25 juco prospect in the 2018 class.

His commitment to Utah means that UK still doesn not have a scholarship signee from the state of Kentucky for the 2018 class.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

