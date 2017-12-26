Still need tickets to Music City Bowl? Kentucky has some from its allotment available

About 6,000 tickets have been distributed for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville, a Kentucky official told the Herald-Leader before the holiday break.

UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said the school agreed to distribute 8,000 tickets per the bowl’s deal with the Southeastern Conference shortly after the bowl game versus Northwestern was made official.

“There’s an 8,000 minimum to the league,” Barnhart said earlier this month. “Our fans have always been tremendous in responding to that. I don’t see that being an issue.

“I’m hoping we’ll have 15,000-20,000 fans down there. I would really like to see that kind of a crowd down there and fully anticipate the Big Blue Nation will come and do that for us. We really need their support, so I’m asking for them to do that and sort of lift us up and be there with our team.”

Kentucky sold all of that same allotment a year ago for the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., but UK spokesman Guy Ramsey said the school is optimistic that sales will continue to be steady even late into this week because of Nashville’s close proximity to Lexington.

There are multiple ways to purchase tickets, including directly through the bowl and other ticket sites. So the 6,000 out figure is not indicative of the number of fans attending the game, it’s just how many UK has distributed from its allotment of 8,000. Those tickets are still available for purchase.

One complicating factor is that the UK men’s basketball program also is playing rival Louisville in Rupp Arena on Friday, a few hours before the Cats take on Northwestern at Nissan Stadium at 4:30 p.m. EST.