Broadcasters, bands, mascots, cheerleaders. Who goes where when UK plays two games on same day?

There’s going to be zero easing into the job for Darren Headrick.
The radio voice for the Kentucky baseball and women’s basketball teams — hired less than three months ago — will be on the call for the UK Radio Network men’s basketball game against Louisville on Friday.
When the UK football team learned it would be playing Northwestern in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville just a few short hours after the Cats’ basketball game against the Cardinals in Rupp Arena, Tom Leach was left in a lurch.
The original plan was for the radio voice of the Wildcats to do the basketball game and then take a private flight to Nashville to call the bowl game.
The contest to fly a fan and a guest to the bowl after the basketball game originally was crafted around traveling with Leach, but that just wasn’t feasible.
“If we’d had another hour we could’ve probably made it happen,” Leach laughed.
Enter Headrick, who got the news that his first career UK men’s basketball game would be the rivalry showdown with Louisville shortly after the bowl pairings were announced.
“My initial reaction was a lot of excitement followed by a little bit of nervousness,” said Headrick, a native of Maryville, Tenn., who replaced Neil Price in October.
“I know how passionate the fan base is in Kentucky and how much this game really means to everybody in the Bluegrass State,” he continued. “Hopefully, Friday, fans will be entertained and informed and we’ll have a little bit of fun with a Kentucky win.”
To prepare to call his first Kentucky men’s game, Headrick has been reading notes, watching film and listening to interviews.
It’s not his only gig this week.
“I don’t know if I’m going to get a lot of sleep,” he said, but not because of a nervous stomach.
The UK women were to play at Middle Tennessee State on Thursday night and Headrick was scheduled to return to Lexington on the team bus at 3 a.m. on Friday.
“Then Tennessee’s around the corner and the start of conference play,” he said of the women’s game coming up Sunday in Rupp Arena. “And now sandwiched in the middle of that is one of the biggest games of the regular season for Kentucky men’s basketball. It’s been a little bit stressful.”
But it’s the good kind of stress, he said.
“I was very excited when they asked me to do it,” he said. “I’m honored and I cannot wait.”
In a fun twist, Leach’s first basketball game as an announcer also was a Louisville-Kentucky game when then-play-by-play man Ralph Hacker sat out with laryngitis.
“I remembered thinking, ‘Well, if I only get to do one Kentucky basketball game, this is a great one to do,’” Leach recalled.
Choosing to do football over the biggest regular-season basketball game in the commonwealth was a no-brainer for Leach.
He just followed in the footsteps of past UK Network announcers.
“As far back as I can remember, we’ve always done it that way on the network,” Leach said. “The policy’s always been we always finish what we start. Football started first, so we finish that.”
A department divided
When the bowl game was announced, Mitch Barnhart said UK would have to work its way through some staffing issues with two major events just a few hours apart in different cities.
“Two really cool parties, gotta figure out how to throw them and make sure we host them properly,” the Kentucky athletics director said.
Those logistics have been worked through, including where Barnhart will be on Friday, which is in Nashville with football.
“There are so many administrative responsibilities when it comes to a bowl and relationships with the bowl folks and that sort of stuff, it’s important for him to be down there,” said Guy Ramsey, director of strategic communications at UK.
Barnhart’s top assistant, Dewayne Peevy, will be in Lexington to oversee the basketball game. Other administrators’ destinations were decided on a case-by-case basis, but many of them are making the bowl trip, Ramsey said.
Support staff for each team stays with that team and others were divvied up by where they would be most helpful, Ramsey said.
• The UK Alumni Band, which always plays home games when students are on their holiday breaks, will be in Rupp Arena, and the UK Marching Band will be in Nashville.
• The Blue Team for the UK cheerleaders will be at the bowl while the White Team stays back for the game in Rupp Arena.
• Kentucky has two different sets of mascot suits for the Wildcat and Scratch (“We try to keep sort of a mystery about that,” Ramsey joked.) So the felines will be present at both events.
