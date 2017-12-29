More Videos

Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville

Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville

Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium prior to Music City Bowl match

Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium prior to Music City Bowl match

How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting

How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness'

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness'

Can UK's football coaches carry a tune? See what you think.

Can UK's football coaches carry a tune? See what you think.

How Mark Stoops got quarterback Terry Wilson

How Mark Stoops got quarterback Terry Wilson

The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida

The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida

  Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium prior to Music City Bowl match

    The University of Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium accompanied by fans and the Wildcat Marching Band, prior to the Music City Bowl match against Northwestern.

The University of Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium accompanied by fans and the Wildcat Marching Band, prior to the Music City Bowl match against Northwestern. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
The University of Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium accompanied by fans and the Wildcat Marching Band, prior to the Music City Bowl match against Northwestern. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

UK Football

Music City Bowl: Live UK updates from Nashville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 29, 2017 03:15 PM

UPDATED 41 MINUTES AGO

Follow along Friday evening as Jennifer Smith and Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide live updates from Nissan Stadium in Nashville as the University of Kentucky football team takes on Northwestern University in the Music City Bowl.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST and is being televised on ESPN.

Scroll down below to read live updates from Nashville.

Kentucky brings a 7-5 record into Friday’s game. Northwestern comes in at 9-3.

Here are a few links to get you set for kickoff:

How Kentucky and Northwestern match up — with a game prediction

After late struggles, Kentucky QB has healed up in time for Music City Bowl

Music City Bowl: Kentucky-Northwestern preview podcast

For Stoops and UK, a second chance to leave a positive impression

A history of UK football and basketball games played on the same day

