Referee tosses UK’s leading rusher from Music City Bowl. ‘Are you kidding me?’

Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium prior to Music City Bowl match
Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville
Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee
Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn't us
Denzil Ware: I was a hothead
'He's a warrior': Teammates react to Stephen Johnson's game-winner
As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness'
Brooks, Stoops, team at Cat Walk prior to UK-Tennessee
Mark Stoops: Not a good effort on any of our parts

Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium prior to Music City Bowl match

The University of Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium accompanied by fans and the Wildcat Marching Band, prior to the Music City Bowl match against Northwestern.

Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

