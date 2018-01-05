‘Worst call I’ve ever seen,’ Kentucky’s Stoops says of Benny Snell ejection from Music City Bowl

Kentucky’s coach didn’t mince words Friday when asked about the ejection of running back Benny Snell from the Music City Bowl a week ago.
“I stand by Benny 100 percent and I think it’s absolutely the worst call I’ve ever seen,” Mark Stoops said during an interview with Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio in Lexington. It was Stoops’ first comment of any kind about the incident. You can listen to the full interview here.
“I saw (Northwestern Coach) Pat Fitzgerald say it was one of the worst calls he’s ever seen on his ejection of Paddy (Fisher). … That was bad as well, but it wasn’t the worst call he’s ever seen because the worst call I’ve ever seen was (on Benny).”
Having not seen the initial interaction that led to the call, Stoops played it safe in postgame comments following the Cats’ 24-23 loss to No. 20 Northwestern in the Nashville bowl.
It was difficult seeing the film and feeling like he’d been lied to by head official Chris Coyte, Stoops said during the show.
“It’s very difficult because what can I do?” Stoops said. “There’s really nothing I can do and you want to react in a way, but that’s not going to do any good. It’s only going to hurt me down the road in some situation and that’s what stinks.”
Stoops said he didn’t want to be perceived as a coach who complains about calls, but he was pleased that Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart put out a strong statement defending Snell.
“I was glad he did that,” Stoops said of Barnhart. “I didn’t feel the need (to do that) at that point. Benny knows how I feel about him. I called him the next day and told him I absolutely support him and not to worry about anything negative coming from that because he handled himself the right way. Benny knows how I feel about him and what the situation was.”
• When pressed about the status of outside linebacker/defensive end Denzil Ware, who was suspended from the bowl game for an unspecified violation of team rules, Stoops declined again to comment on the junior’s status.
“I cannot comment on that. I cannot. I can’t,’ Stoops said on KSR. “I talk pretty openly about things, but I cannot comment on that.”
Ware was able to practice with the team during bowl week and was on the sideline, but not in full uniform or pads, during the game.
• Kentucky has at least two juniors that are still considering entering the NFL Draft early, Stoops said, mentioning outside linebacker Josh Allen and safety Mike Edwards by name.
The coach said he’s had repeated long conversations with several players and their families about the prospect of leaving early.
He said: “I’ve met and been proactive in meeting with the player and their families, both before the bowl game and since the bowl game, so the big thing for us as head coaches is to make sure you get accurate information to these guys because so many people pull at them and want to give them the wrong information.”
The juniors have until Jan. 15 to declare one way or another. Allen probably has been busy thinking about other things since he had a son born earlier this week, Stoops said.
• On the Drew Barker departure, Stoops said he got a call from the former starting quarterback and knew the news as soon as he saw the number on his phone.
“I appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Stoops said of Barker, who has graduated and will play his final year of eligibility elsewhere. “He was one of the first big-time recruits to really jump in the boat and get the momentum started, so I’ll never forget that. I wish him nothing but the best.”
Barker suffered a back injury early in the 2016 season, had surgery in November that year and was replaced by Stephen Johnson.
“With the way things shook out the past two or three years have been tough,” Stoops said of Barker’s decision. “I understand it. I really do.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
