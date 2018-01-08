Kentucky linebacker Allen plans to stick around for his senior season

One of Kentucky’s top defensive playmakers has decided to return for his senior season.

Linebacker Josh Allen announced his decision via Twitter on Monday, a week before the deadline for underclassmen to declare early for the NFL Draft.

“Coming back for another year will be the best way for me to grow physically and mentally and prepare for my ultimate goal of playing in the NFL,” Allen tweeted.

Allen has played in 40 career games for Kentucky and has 189 tackles, including 29 for loss and 21.5 sacks.

The junior went on to say it will be a special season for UK in 2018 because there’s a plan in place for the Cats to not only win the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division, but also to win the league title.

“Let’s finish what we started,” said Allen, who finished fourth on the team in tackles this season with 65, along with 9.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, both team highs.

Coach Mark Stoops’ account retweeted Allen’s news, noting that “great teams are built on senior leaders and playmakers.”

Kentucky safety Mike Edwards has not yet made an announcement about his NFL plans.