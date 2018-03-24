Changing UK football's social media policy would be 'like asking somebody not to talk'

Michael Smith, new University of Kentucky wide receivers coach, speaks to press in Joe Craft Football Training Facility about wanting his players 'to be the best' they can be and give him 'everything they have on and off the field.'
Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen talks about the NFL draft possibility and gives his reaction to fellow player Benny Snell Jr.'s ejection, the team's attempted 2-point conversion at the end of the Music City Bowl football game against Northwestern at Nissan Stadium.