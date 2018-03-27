‘I’ve been missing for most of my college career.’ UK finds potential gem hiding in plain sight.

This time a season ago, Tymere Dubose wasn’t even allowed on the practice field with his Kentucky teammates.
The senior defensive lineman was given this not-so-welcome news during a meeting with head coach Mark Stoops.
“It was hostile,” Dubose recalled of that interaction with his coach. “He was staring at me. I was staring at him.”
It’s safe to say they didn’t see eye to eye about Dubose’s effort in school.
“Tymere, you know what you’ve gotta do. I’m not going to say much, but it’s either sink or swim,” Dubose recalled the conversation with his head coach and fellow Youngstown, Ohio, native.
“I’m not letting you take no easy way out, no dropping anything,” Stoops continued, according to Dubose. “You pass, you play. You don’t, you’re out.”
Suffice to say, Dubose opted to keep swimming.
“I’m a fighter,” he smiled. “So I swam.”
The declaration that he had to focus on school and not on football last spring was difficult for the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman. He was assigned a specific time when he could work out in the facilities, but it wasn’t with his teammates.
Dubose watched a few practices from afar.
“Being away from football, it hurt me,” he said. “It was definitely a tough time away for me for real. … I just had to focus on school.”
His grades improved and his effort improved, but he fell behind several spots on the defensive tackle depth chart.
But at least he was still on the team. It took him a while to work his way back on several levels. As one of a couple backup nose tackles, Dubose played in six games last season and finished with four tackles, including 1.5 for loss.
The key thing to know, though, is three of those four tackles came in the Music City Bowl against Northwestern.
“I just wanted to keep tackling everybody,” he said, laughing, when asked about his bowl performance. “I just wanted to be out there and show my coaches and everybody this is why I’m here.
“For the most part, I’ve been missing for most of my college career and I’m ready to get back to it.”
The senior is getting better every day, defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc said. “Him having a great game against Northwestern is just spilling over into now.”
That desire to play — to keep playing — to be a difference maker has driven Dubose in the classroom. He’s on pace to graduate in December.
“He’s matured. He’s grown. He’s doing better,” Stoops said of Dubose at the start of spring football. “You know, he is working hard to overcome any stigma or any beliefs that we have over that. But he’s got to prove it over time.
“He’s starting to do some good things, and he has some ability, that’s for sure. He’s a big, strong guy. He’s played some football. So I would sure like to see him continue to grow because I believe he can help us.”
One of the pleasant surprises of last season, true freshman nose guard Quinton Bohanna, probably will anchor the defensive line in the fall, but with players like Matt Elam and Naquez Pringle gone, plenty of snaps will be available for Dubose.
How much can he help UK in 2018? “A bunch,” said defensive coordinator Matt House. “He’s going to have to.”
Players like Dubose, whose December degree will be in community and leadership development, are what make coaching rewarding, LeBlanc said.
“He’s why we do what we do,” the defensive line coach said. “That’s why we coach. Proud of him; he’s doing a great job and we’re expecting a lot of good things out of him this year.”
There isn’t a player on Kentucky’s practice field this spring who is happier to be out there working than Dubose.
He’s sure of it.
“I spend days and nights just thinking about making plays,” he said. “I can’t make it up. I just think about that moment I’m in there and wanting to seize that moment.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Blue-White Spring Game
When: April 13, 6:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Tickets: Free
