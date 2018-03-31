Four-star football recruit — and the son of a former UK star — commits to the Cats

Moses Douglass is keeping Kentucky football in the family.
Douglass — a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect from Springfield, Ohio — committed to UK during a visit to Lexington on Saturday. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 18 safety and No. 244 prospect nationally in the class of 2019, and he’s been a major UK recruiting target for years.
He joins four-star defensive back Keontra Smith and three-star linebacker KD McDaniel as the Wildcats’ third commitment for the 2019 class.
Douglass’s father is Maurice Douglass, the former UK defensive back who went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, nine of them with the Chicago Bears. The elder Douglass is now the head coach at Springfield High School, where his son will be a senior next season.
247Sports national analyst Steve Wiltfong evaluated Douglass at the recent Best of the Midwest camp in Cleveland and came away impressed.
“He moves well,” Wiltfong told the Herald-Leader. “He’s a high-IQ kid and has a smoothness to his game. I like him. … And maybe he’s a linebacker instead of a safety long-term. Time will tell, but he’s a good football player and a good prospect.”
He chose Kentucky over plenty of other options, including reported scholarship offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Louisville, West Virginia and several other schools. Ohio State — the home-state powerhouse — has been keeping an eye on Douglass’ recruitment and hosted him for an unofficial visit last week, but the Buckeyes have not yet extended a scholarship offer.
Douglass will be eligible to officially sign with Kentucky in December.
Ben Roberts: @BenRobertsHL
