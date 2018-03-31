All about perspective: One side of ball says the other got dominated in Kentucky scrimmage.

Even when you’re a lifelong defensive guy, once you become a head coach assessing a scrimmage, you lean toward diplomacy.
That has been the Mark Stoops way at Kentucky.
So after Saturday’s scrimmage — one of the rare outside trips for the Cats this saturated spring and the first full tilt at Kroger Field — Stoops found things to be pleased about on both sides of the ball.
First the head coach was complimentary of the defense.
And he sounded pleased with the offense even though it’s shorthanded and searching for a new quarterback this spring.
“We have a ways to go, but I’m confident we’ll get there,” he said. “We’re just trying to see who can do some things and make plays and put it all together.”
Ahh, diplomacy.
That’s not something that Adrian Middleton has quite mastered.
When the senior defensive lineman was asked about how the defensive line performed on Saturday in the closed-door scrimmage, Middleton didn’t hesitate.
“We kicked their a--. Straight up. We kicked their a--,” he smiled. “O-line, we kicked their a-- today and there was no where to run, and that’s what we’re here to do.”
When reminded that perhaps his counterparts on the other side of the line might hear about his biting commentary, Middleton said: “They can hear it next Saturday as well.”
Stoops did acknowledge that as most people expect with a unit returning all but one starter, the defense was pretty far ahead of the offense overall.
“We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football for a few years and defensively I was really pleased,” Stoops continued. “We were much more stout than we’ve been. Guys were pretty physical inside and didn’t miss many tackles and didn’t give up very many big plays as well.”
In the offense’s defense, the Cats opted to hold out star running back Benny Snell from Saturday’s scrimmage, trying to get a longer look at Sihiem King and A.J. Rose.
King held his own in the open field, and he made plays when he got some space.
“(King) can make some people miss and A.J. needs a lot of reps, but I like what I see out of him,” Stoops said. “A.J.’s a good player. He’s going to get his opportunity this spring and we really need to push him and see what he can do. I have a lot of confidence in him and we’ll see where it goes.”
The Cats’ offense also is without starting tight end C.J. Conrad, who is rehabbing after having foot and shoulder surgery this offseason. And there’s not even backup tight end Justin Rigg, who is out for the spring as well after suffering a kidney laceration.
UK is minus potential star wide receiver Dorian Baker, who missed last season with an ankle injury and is being held out as a precaution this spring.
Scrimmage snippets
The biggest question mark for the Cats heading into the fall is how they will replace two-year starter Stephen Johnson at quarterback. The reps between Gunnar Hoak and junior college transfer Terry Wilson were split pretty evenly, Stoops said.
“We’re fairly thin offensively, so it’s hard to get all the reps that you need,” Stoops said. “We really can use 200 plays out there, but we’re too thin at different spots to do that because the quarterbacks need the live reps, as many as we can get.”
Hoak started for the first two or three series, with the first being a three-and-out, Middleton gloated.
Things looked better for the offense against the second-string defense, including scores in the second half (although it was unclear by whom or how since it was a closed scrimmage).
“The defense probably won the day,” Conrad conceded. “It was nice to see our offense make some plays in the second half.”
One bright spot for the offense was the play of wideout Lynn Bowden, Stoops said.
▪ The defense, which apparently scored on a “muff” by the offense, according to Stoops, had some impressive plays from defensive back Jordan Griffin and Jordan Jones. For his part, Middleton included himself and fellow defensive linemen Calvin Taylor and Quinton Bohanna as difference-makers as well.
▪ The biggest question mark for the UK defense this spring is at middle linebacker, but Stoops said sophomore Kash Daniel has embraced his new starting spot.
“Kash is gaining a lot of confidence,” his head coach said. “I like the way he’s playing. It’s his time and he’s feeling very comfortable out there and I like the way he’s taking command. … I like the presence Kash has out there. He’s confident. He’s taking charge.”
Expanded package?
C.J. Conrad has spent much of his offseason trying to bounce back from two surgeries, first his foot, which he said is back to 100 percent, and now a second shoulder surgery.
The junior tight end said it’s the same injury (torn labrum) he suffered in the other shoulder and had surgically repaired a season ago.
“Once I got my foot done, I knew I was going to be out an extended period of time, so I thought might as well get this done as well so it doesn’t bother me going into my senior year,” he said.
He has also spent his down time trying to take a deeper dive into the offense as a whole, which could mean a new look for him in the fall.
“I’m learning the outside receiver position,” he said. “The coaches give me tasks and want me to learn other positions in the offense. So in the fall, they can move me all around.”
He’s pushing hard to get some looks at an outside receiver spot.
“I tell them I really want to be out there, split out, it’s definitely something you’ll see.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Blue-White Spring Game
When: 6:30 p.m. April 13
TV: SEC Network
Tickets: Free
