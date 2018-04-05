Observations from our first live look at the UK football team this spring.

The University of Kentucky opened its football practice to the media on Thursday morning, starting with nine periods indoors.

Outdoor team periods are next and I will update again after that.

Some quick observations from our first live look at the team this spring:

▪ Quarterbacks Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson both throw a beautiful ball, but they both had help from wide receivers with catches on their fingertips or in traffic.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gunnar Hoak on the run. pic.twitter.com/s2BunrmDEN — Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) April 5, 2018

▪ Coaches aren’t just pumping sunshine when discussing wide receivers Isaiah Epps and Josh Ali. Both looked much more confident in the offense, ran clean routes, made strong catches in space.

▪ Benny Snell is still Benny Snell. In a modified team drill, he smashed through three guys and ran for what would’ve been a touchdown if they’d been running all the way downfield.

▪ Wide receiver turned defensive back turned wide receiver again Zy’Aire Hughes made three pretty catches in the early portion of practice and might be able to help UK in the fall at that shorthanded spot.

Terry Wilson to Isaiah Epps pic.twitter.com/JGTlxkveXa — Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) April 5, 2018

▪ Former Cat center Jon Toth was wandering around practice today. Linebacker Courtney Love, the only defensive starter not back for this season, was at practice.

▪ Jordan Jones, Jordan Wright, Lynn Bowden and Alex King were among the guys who didn’t practice Thursday. Really thin at linebacker, UK was using DeAndre Square next to Kash Daniel at starting middle linebacker.

Josh Allen looks bigger to me this spring. pic.twitter.com/SwI189jLYV — Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) April 5, 2018

We will ask the coaches afterward about why several of those guys didn’t practice.