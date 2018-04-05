More Videos

Mark Stoops: UK defense improving across the board, offense has 'a ways to go' 57

Mark Stoops: UK defense improving across the board, offense has 'a ways to go'

Pause
Who won UK football's scrimmage? Just ask Adrian Middleton. 35

Who won UK football's scrimmage? Just ask Adrian Middleton.

Changing UK football's social media policy would be 'like asking somebody not to talk' 129

Changing UK football's social media policy would be 'like asking somebody not to talk'

Watch: Kentucky football seniors participate in NFL Pro Day 77

Watch: Kentucky football seniors participate in NFL Pro Day

Mark Stoops addresses E.J. Price situation 89

Mark Stoops addresses E.J. Price situation

Kentucky's coaches on Lynn Bowden: He's like a different player. 67

Kentucky's coaches on Lynn Bowden: He's like a different player.

A look inside Kentucky QB battle 81

A look inside Kentucky QB battle

'Let's get eatin'' Position switch requires linebacker to bulk up. 93

"Let's get eatin'" Position switch requires linebacker to bulk up.

‘It was a quick one that’s for sure’ New Kentucky football coach describes being hired by Stoops 68

‘It was a quick one that’s for sure’ New Kentucky football coach describes being hired by Stoops

New Kentucky receivers coach wants players 'to be the best' they can be 123

New Kentucky receivers coach wants players 'to be the best' they can be

Highlights from Kentucky's first open football practice of spring

UK's football practices are normally closed. On Thursday, the media was invited to watch workouts. Here's a look at some of what took place as the Cats prepared for their Blue-White Spring Game on April 13.
Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com