‘They did horrible. We destroyed them.’ Kentucky offense exacts its revenge in final closed scrimmage.

It’s safe to say the offense took a bit of offense to some defensive gloating following a scrimmage last weekend.
They saw the video and read the quotes from defensive lineman Adrian Middleton, who said in a less than conciliatory way that the Cats’ defensive line “kicked their a--. Straight up. We kicked their a--.”
A few minutes later, Middleton elaborated. “We kicked their a-- today and there was nowhere to run and that’s what we’re here to do.”
Well, the offense did what it had to do in Friday night’s scrimmage at Kroger Field.
“They did horrible,” running back Benny Snell said of the defense. “We destroyed them. I hope they never play like that again because we scored on almost every drive.”
It sets up for an interesting Blue-White Spring Game in a week when it looks like the first-team offense will be facing the first-team defense in a grudge match of sorts.
After the scrimmage on Friday, even with camera lights in his eyes, right tackle George Asafo-Adjei spotted Middleton leaving the facility quietly with his dinner.
“Hey, Adrian?” Asafo-Adjei called to him knowingly. “Yeaaaah. Yeaaaah.”
In the end, it will be a good day for all involved, Asafo-Adjei said.
“It’s talk,” he smiled. “It’s good for them. It’s good for us. They got better. We got better.”
Kentucky’s offense opened the closed scrimmage with Snell at running back. That helped set the tone, Coach Mark Stoops said.
“He wasn’t going to be held out today,” Stoops said. “He wanted to play.”
They all did, including quarterback Gunnar Hoak, whom Stoops said had a good day along with Terry Wilson. The two appear to be in the lead for the starter job. No official stats were provided by UK from the Friday scrimmage.
The offense got together on Monday morning upset with how they’d played the week before, Hoak said.
“We wanted to show the defense what we can do and I think we did,” the soft-spoken sophomore said. “They’re out there talking trash and then we have a good day. That’s what spring ball’s for to go back and forth like that and for our team to get better in general.”
It was a wake-up call for the defense, safety Mike Edwards said.
“They came out with some fire,” he said. “We didn’t tackle enough, didn’t execute as much as we should.”
When asked if he thought they were motivated by their play the week before, Edwards laughed. “I would be if I was them.”
It wasn’t just the offense talking up the offense on Friday night either.
“They had a heck of a day today,” outside linebacker Josh Allen said. “They ran the ball; they executed really good today.”
And it showed just how much more work the defense has to do to be special.
“We need leaders to step up; we need to communicate more and execute the plays,” Allen said.
For a defensive-minded head coach, it was a bit of a bittersweet day.
“The minute we think we’ve got it all figured out, we don’t.” Stoops said. “That mentality has to change defensively. We’ve got to be more consistent. Was not good enough today.”
It’s all part of being a coach in the spring.
“You’re pleased with one (side) and pissed off at the other,” Stoops said. “Pleased with the offense today. They were physical, made competitive plays, just had an attitude about them.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
