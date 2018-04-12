UK football’s big weekend could feature more additions to Cats’ 2019 recruiting class

The Blue-White Game at Kroger Field on Friday night will bring UK’s spring football schedule to a close, but the program is also just getting started with its recruiting class of 2019.
This will be a big weekend on that front, and Kentucky’s coaches head into Friday with some momentum.
Two weeks after landing a commitment from four-star safety and legacy recruit Moses Douglass — to go along with previous commitments from four-star defensive back Keontra Smith and three-star linebacker KD McDaniel — the Cats’ big spring game weekend is aligning with several pro-UK predictions from some reputable recruiting analysts.
One of this weekend’s highest-profile visitors is expected to be Florida quarterback Nik Scalzo, who received a UK scholarship offer during a previous visit to Lexington earlier this year and spent last weekend wowing scouts at the Adidas 7-on-7 national championships in California.
Scalzo — a 5-foot-11 prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — is the No. 17 dual-threat QB in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of Kentucky on Scalzo’s Crystal Ball page after covering the quarterback at the 7on-7 event, and a few other analysts are also picking the Cats in his recruitment.
It’s possible that UK could get a commitment from Scalzo as early as this weekend.
Wiltfong has also logged recent Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Kentucky for four-star safety Marvin Grant and three-star defensive end Dontay Hunter, also expected to be in Lexington this weekend.
Grant — a 6-2, 200-pound prospect from Detroit — is the No. 14 safety in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. National analyst and Midwest recruiting expert Allen Trieu also put in a Crystal Ball pick for Grant earlier this month.
Hunter — a 6-5, 235-pound prospect from Westerville, Ohio — has been on UK’s radar for a while, and Vince Marrow is his primary recruiter. He also visited Lexington a few weeks ago. Ohio recruiting guru Bill Greene is among the other analysts who have logged pro-UK picks on Hunter’s Crystal Ball page in recent weeks.
Greene also made a recent pick in favor of the Cats for three-star defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson, another class of 2019 prospect who visited UK recently but is expected to be back in town this weekend.
Gibson — a 6-4, 265-pound recruit — is from Springfield High School in Ohio, where he’s teammates with Douglass, the Cats’ newest commitment, and is coached by Douglass’ father, Maurice, a former UK football standout.
247Sports ranks Gibson as the No. 54 defensive tackle in the 2019 class.
Wiltfong, Greene and Trieu have all been correct on more than 90 percent of their Crystal Ball predictions for players in the 2019 class.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
