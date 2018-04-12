Shortage of big plays hurt UK last season. Here’s why this year could be different.

The numbers seem so minimal, so inconsequential, that it’s easy to overlook them at first.
Two seasons ago, Kentucky’s offense produced a so-called “explosive” play every seven plays on average. Last season, that number dropped to an explosive play every nine plays.
But that difference made a big difference in the offense’s success, Cats coaches said.
“For the last 10 years, you can look at drives and when you have an explosive play in a drive, there’s a high percentage chance you can score points,” co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw explained.
“That’s why we say we have to have explosive plays. … They help create touchdowns; they help create field goals.”
So while the Kentucky offense set loads of goals this spring, its main goal was to become a more explosive group via more explosive plays, which the UK coaches define as a pass play longer than 17 yards or a run play of 12 yards or more.
For myriad reasons — injuries, inexperience and the departures of key play makers like Jeff Badet and Boom Williams — Kentucky was less explosive in 2017 than it was the season before.
During the 2016 season, Kentucky made 124 explosive plays in the 872 plays it ran (74 runs and 50 passes).
In 2017, that number dropped to just 90 explosive plays in 818 plays run (36 explosive runs and 54 passes).
There were some bright spots, like the Florida game last season when the Cats had an explosive play in one of every six plays, but there weren’t enough games like that for the offense in 2017, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said.
His goal is for the offense to produce an explosive play in one of every eight plays. It keeps a defense off balance. It gives an offense confidence and momentum.
All of that matters.
“You don’t always have to have 12-play drives; you don’t have to have 13-play drives,” Gran said. “We need to have some four and five (plays) then touchdown. We need to have some strikes for a 30-yard gain so now you don’t have to be so perfect.”
A lot goes into becoming more explosive, UK’s offensive coordinator said.
“We’ve really talked about, ‘Let’s be explosive.’ How do you do that?” Gran said. “You do that by knowing what to do, playing fast, making plays. Not be a hero, just make plays.”
It’s being able to turn a screen pass into big yards or breaking off a big run because of an impressive block on the edge.
Kentucky was lacking in the big-play department in the running game. The Cats had half the number of 30-plus yard runs last season as the season before.
In 2016, UK was top 15 nationally and second in the Southeastern Conference in runs of 20-plus yards with 34, but there were 10 fewer of those in 2017.
Big runs set up big pass plays. And vice versa.
Coaches are hunting for that big-play wide receiver. This season that’s looking more and more like sophomore Josh Ali, who has sprinter’s speed similar to that of Badet.
They want to call that over-the-top play, Gran said, noting: “On first down, we’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the field and throw and catch.”
But coaches didn’t always have the confidence in the players making that play last season, putting the offense in a second-and-long situation one play into the series. Sometimes it was the fault of the wide receivers. Sometimes it was on the quarterback.
“We need to be a little bit more explosive,” Hinshaw said. “We need to call it a little bit more — throwing the ball down the field — but we’ve got to go execute at quarterback to get that done.”
It’s different now, and they hope that shows in Friday’s Blue-White Spring Game at Kroger Field, even though both sides acknowledged the nationally televised game would feature its share of “vanilla” plays.
Big plays can still come out of the mundane plays, though, which UK thinks will happen with more experience all around.
“Our receivers are making plays, that’s what’s so exciting,” Hinshaw said after a recent scrimmage where the offense had success. “You see (former freshmen) making plays they hadn’t been making and now they’re making them. That doesn’t mean we’ve arrived, but our standard is being set for, ‘Hey, we can play this way all the time.’”
In the first full scrimmage of the spring, UK wasn’t even close to the ratio Gran desires (an explosive play every eight plays), but in the most recent scrimmage a week ago, both the first- and second-team offense met that goal.
The offense hit several big shots in that second scrimmage, Coach Mark Stoops said, noting a key competitive catch in the middle of the field for Lynn Bowden.
“Explosives are very important because it’s very hard to constantly move it, move it, move it, move it,” Stoops said, “so you’ve got to get big plays.”
Staff writer John Clay contributed to this report.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Friday
Blue-White Spring Game
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Kroger Field
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630
Tickets, parking: Free
Comments