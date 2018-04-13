Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Blue-White Spring Game

Where to watch and how to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Spring Game:
Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Where to find SEC Network:
▪ Spectrum Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.
▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.
▪ DirecTV: Channel 611
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach (play-by-play), Freddie Maggard (analyst), Dick Gabriel (sideline).
INTERNET
Live blog: Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay will provide live updates throughout the game on Kentucky.com.
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: Follow the Herald-Leader’s @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv and @markcstory for live updates.
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Pregame: Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 5:30 p.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network).
Game format: The spring game will feature four 12-minute quarters with the offense (Blue) competing against the defense (White). There will be no kickoffs. There will be punts, but no punt returns.
Scoring system: The offense can score touchdowns, field goals and extra points, just like in a normal game. The offense can also earn points on non-scoring drives — two points for consecutive first downs to start a drive and one point for additional first downs. The defense can score touchdowns like normal on fumble and interception returns. The defense can earn additional points for a forced turnover (four), a fourth-down stop (two), forcing a three-and-out (two), sacking the quarterback (one) and tackling a ball carrier for a loss (one). On special teams, field goals and extra points will be scored as normal.
