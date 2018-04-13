More Videos

Mark Stoops: 'You could tell we have some options there at quarterback' 116

Mark Stoops: 'You could tell we have some options there at quarterback'

Pause
What grade did Terry Wilson give himself after UK football's spring game? 90

What grade did Terry Wilson give himself after UK football's spring game?

Gunnar Hoak reviews his play in UK football's spring game 46

Gunnar Hoak reviews his play in UK football's spring game

Photo slideshow: Blue tops White in UK football's spring game 125

Photo slideshow: Blue tops White in UK football's spring game

Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's Blue-White Spring Game 84

Five things to watch for in Kentucky football's Blue-White Spring Game

What most helped Kentucky's Josh Allen bulk up? 61

What most helped Kentucky's Josh Allen bulk up?

This time, UK's offense 'destroyed' the defense. 'I hope they never play like that again.' 62

This time, UK's offense 'destroyed' the defense. 'I hope they never play like that again.'

Highlights from Kentucky's first open football practice of spring 78

Highlights from Kentucky's first open football practice of spring

Mark Stoops: UK defense improving across the board, offense has 'a ways to go' 57

Mark Stoops: UK defense improving across the board, offense has 'a ways to go'

Who won UK football's scrimmage? Just ask Adrian Middleton. 35

Who won UK football's scrimmage? Just ask Adrian Middleton.

Watch slow-motion recaps of Kentucky football's Blue-White Spring Game

Clips from various plays by quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak as well as the rest of the University of Kentucky football team during this year’s annual Blue and White spring match Friday at Kroger Field.
Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com