He's torn both ACLs, but NFL teams still want him. Here's why.

As names are announced and college stars in tailored suits walk across the stage to shake hands with the NFL commissioner this week, Cole Mosier will be watching from his home.
And a little part of the former University of Kentucky left tackle will be wondering “what if.”
“It’s kind of hard not to think about what might have been if I didn’t tear it,” said Mosier of the NFL Draft and his place in it if he hadn’t torn a ligament in his right knee in August, costing him his final season of eligibility at UK. “Maybe I could’ve been a high draft pick.”
After Mosier tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a scrimmage before the start of last season, he had some dark moments.
“I basically convinced myself I was done with football,” the former Walton-Verona standout told the Herald-Leader on Wednesday. “No team’s going to want to take me after I’ve had two ACL surgeries.”
The doctors who repaired his two torn ligaments — one in each knee — convinced Mosier that his newly repaired knees would hold up and that he could bounce back.
“The NFL has always been my dream,” he said, “so I still wanted to give that a shot.”
Mosier may not hear his name called during the NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday, but after conversations with multiple teams and coming nearly all the way back from this most recent surgery, the left tackle likes his chances.
“If I make it on a team, I’m going to make an impression,” he said.
As many as 16 teams have been in contact with Mosier’s agent and expressed interest, with five teams showing a lot of interest, he said. The lineman was part of a regional workout with the Cincinnati Bengals, which “went well.”
Mosier, who graduated in December, has been training in Florida for the past month and said he is nearly back to his former self, which played in 32 games including 13 starts for the Cats.
“By the time teams are in pads, I should be full go,” he said.
Mosier was a key cog on a Kentucky offensive line that blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers in Boom Williams and Benny Snell.
Just seven months after surgery, Mosier said he was around 80 percent healthy for UK’s Pro Day in March where he had a good showing.
“Just being able to come out here and show them what I’ve got a little bit — even though I wasn’t where I was before surgery — I’ve still come a long way,” Mosier said then.
While some teams might see Mosier’s multiple injuries as a concern, many have been encouraged by his ability to return over and over again.
It’s never been an easy road for the 6-foot-6, 335-pound player.
As a freshman at Walton-Verona, he was sidelined by a shoulder injury. When most players were trying to catch Power Five program eyes via the camp circuit, Mosier was doing rehab on his surgically repaired knee.
The offensive lineman accepted a preferred walk-on position at Kentucky and played his way into a starting spot and a scholarship.
Mosier’s ability to bounce back even through painful, difficult injuries has been a “high selling point.
“If teams ask me if I’ll be able to come back from this and everything, I can just say look at my past,” he said.
While they look at his past, Mosier continues to look toward an NFL future. The likelihood is he’s not going to hear his name called this week, but he hopes to earn a spot as an undrafted or priority free agent.
“I’ve gotten a couple of late-round grades on me and a couple of priority free agents, so we’ll just see,” Mosier said. “You never know what might happen.”
NFL Draft
Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday (ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, Fox-56)
Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, Fox-56)
Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday (ESPN,ESPN2, NFL Network, ABC-36)
