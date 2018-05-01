Kentucky football adds basketball transfer from Iowa

A former basketball player at Iowa has opted to finish his college eligibility playing football at Kentucky.
Ahmad Wagner, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound player from Yellow Springs, Ohio, announced his plans via Twitter on Tuesday.
First off I would like to thank God for the blessing and opportunity he has put in front of me.. with that being said after much thought and consideration from my family I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky! #BBNpic.twitter.com/OUWi5n9IV9— Ahmad Wagner (@Ahmad_Wagner) May 1, 2018
“After much thought and consideration from my family, I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky,” he tweeted with a graphic of himself in a UK football jersey.
Wagner played wide receiver for his senior season of high school, leading Wayne High School to the state championship game, earning first team all-conference, all-state and all-division honors. Wagner also ran track.
In his senior season there, he compiled 1,028 yards and 17 touchdowns on 58 catches.
Wagner, a four-star wide receiver who was recruited by UK out of high school to play football initially, averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds last season for Iowa.
He will have two seasons of eligibility at Kentucky and will be able to play this coming season.
