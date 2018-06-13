52 grams of cocaine, $95,000 found in home of dismissed Kentucky player during arrest

A University of Kentucky football player who was dismissed from the program last month had more than $95,000 in cash and 52 grams of cocaine inside his apartment at the time of his arrest, according to court records.
Marcus Walker, a 21-year-old junior safety, was arrested May 24 and was dismissed from the team five days later. He pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking marijuana and cocaine.
His roommate, Tavon Wells, 23, was also charged with the same crimes.
A search of their apartment following their arrests led police to $70,312 in a bag by a closet and another $25,000 in a top-floor bedroom. Walker also had $430 in his pockets. Police said all of the cash belonged to Walker.
More than 52 grams of cocaine was found by police in a clear plastic baggie in a kitchen cabinet, according to court records. It's unknown to whom the cocaine belonged.
Marijuana was also found in several places — in a water heater closet, backpack, kitchen counter and under a bed. The total amount was 5 pounds. Some of the marijuana belonged to Walker, court records show.
His arrest citation initially said he was trafficking in about 5 pounds of marijuana and 4 grams of cocaine. But new search warrant documents revealed more details about the drugs and cash found in the townhouse as well as the fight that led to their discovery.
An AR-15 rifle belonging to Wells was found inside the residence. Police said they also found digital scales, packaging material, a food processor and a money counter during the search, according to court records.
Police were dispatched to the Unity Drive townhome just after 11 p.m. on May 23 in response to a report of a disorder, according to court records. The disorder involved a male and a female and dispatchers could hear the female yelling at the male and saying she had been hit by him, police said. Police observed broken glass lying outside of the unit upon their arrival.
Walker answered the door when police arrived and said Wells and his girlfriend were in an argument and had just left the home. Walker said the girlfriend, Justice Keishae Young, broke the window. Police received consent from Walker to enter the home to ensure no one was in need of medical assistance.
"Inside the door, the living room was in a state of disarray with all the furniture and television strew across the floor along with marijuana, cash and blood," police said, according to court records."
Police said they did not find any victims during their search but continued to find drugs, including three clear bags "approximately the size of a soccer ball full of marijuana."
Walker was arrested outside of his residence, where more marijuana was found lying on the ground. Wells was later arrested.
A day after his arrest, Walker was released from the Fayette County Jail on a $1,000 surety bond.
Wells has previously been arrested on marijuana trafficking charges and probation violations. It was Walker's first arrest.
Walker was competing for playing time this season in a crowded secondary that returns starters and backups at nearly every position. He played in 21 games during his UK career with 17 tackles, and saw action in 12 of Kentucky's 13 games last year, mostly on special teams.
Comments