Q&A: Mark Stoops’ comments after Kentucky’s win over New Mexico State

5:23 Mark Stoops: A step in the right direction Pause

1:28 Friend remembers Mark Sawaf as 'real fun person'

3:16 Bobby Petrino: "Really a team win" vs. Florida State

1:55 Lamar Jackson gives himself a "D" after 5-TD effort

1:13 Cat Walk: UK-New Mexico State

0:49 Visit the Tiny House Roadshow

0:54 UK pals building custom woodworks

2:14 UK's Mychal Mulder: "To them, we're superheroes"

2:01 De'Aaron Fox: "One memory I can keep for a lifetime"

1:26 UK players delight elementary students with dunks