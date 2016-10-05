Jen Smith on UK Football

Kentucky running special promo on lower level tickets for Vanderbilt game

By Jennifer Smith

Kentucky is running a ticket flash sale of sorts for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt at Commonwealth Stadium. Fans can purchase lower level tickets to the game for $45, according to a “Reply Buy” promo the school is advertising on Twitter and its website.

Fans can text the word “KENTUCKY” to 20123 to buy tickets. The deal runs through Friday at 4 p.m.

As of Wednesday, there are 50,500 tickets out for the game against the Commodores, a school spokesman said. That would be below the average for UK’s first three home games, which were announced crowds 57,230 (Southern Miss), 49,669 (New Mexico State) and 51,702 (South Carolina).

