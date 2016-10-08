Q&A: Mark Stoops’ comments after Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt

1:10 Kengera Daniel made big fourth-down stop Pause

1:44 UK's Baity says Cats are tuning out the outside noise

2:37 Watch Miss Temple City win Keeneland's Shadwell Turf Mile by a head

1:10 How Photo Call pulled the upset in Keeneland's First Lady

2:02 Mark Stoops: Here we go again wasn't going to happen

1:32 UK football closer Benny Snell: I just bring all I can

0:51 Eddie Gran: It was a great victory

0:58 Saturday's Keeneland day in review

2:28 Photo Call stuns Tepin in First Lady at Keeneland

6:26 Meet the Cats: Isaac Humphries