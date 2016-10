Q&A: Cats’ Eliot on key to defensive improvement, better pass rush

1:15 Rally for slain mother Maryiah Coleman Pause

1:09 Flash and Boom of Midnight Madness

1:21 UK coach Matthew Mitchell does the 'Nae Nae'

0:36 UK thin at outside linebacker

1:31 Stephen Johnson saw new things against Vandy

1:18 Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar advance in boys' 43rd District soccer tournament

6:00 Group meets to discuss use N word in Lafayette assignment

1:10 Eddie Gran compares Benny Snell to Rudi Johnson

1:31 UK using off week to get healthy

2:39 Ag Day at Locust Trace

5:36 Meet the Cats: Derek Willis