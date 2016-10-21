Plan ahead: A full weekend of festivities surrounds Cats vs. Mississippi State

The SEC Network’s popular pregame show, SEC Nation, will broadcast live from the UK campus on Saturday in front of the William T. Young Library.
The show, featuring Maria Taylor, Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum, will air from 10 a.m.-noon on game day. Fans who arrive early will get free SEC Nation shirts (first 200) and a chance to win prizes like a Regions bike, Belk prize pack and more.
Free breakfast will be handed out to fans and there will be prizes for top signs.
There is free parking available in Parking Structure No. 2 (accessible from University Drive near the library).
SEC Nation will start a packed day in Lexington with Keeneland’s fall meet running. The shuttle between the race course and Commonwealth Stadium will run every 15 minutes at the corner of University Drive and Cooper Drive from 11 a.m.-6:10 pm. and at Keeneland from 11:30 a.m.-6:40 p.m.
UK’s Cat Walk begins at 5:15 p.m. and the Bobby Perry Band will perform on the stage at Gate 12 plaza.
▪ Kentucky’s 1976 Peach Bowl and SEC championship team will be recognized at halftime. Stoops said he wouldn’t mind this UK team copying that team’s trajectory.
“Several of those guys look like they could still play,” Coach Mark Stoops said. “But it's always good to see them and we were talking about it earlier on my call-in show. Tom Leach was telling me the year before, I think they went 10-1 and they were sitting there and right at about .500 went on a good run and won two or three SEC games in a row and kind of gave 'em some momentum into ’76.
“Maybe we'll use that as inspiration and hopefully we can duplicate that, but we're certainly proud of them and look forward to seeing as many of them as we can. We'll see 'em this weekend.”
Comments