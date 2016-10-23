Injury update on Mississippi State offensive lineman

Darryl Williams, the freshman offensive lineman who was injured in the second half, remains at University of Kentucky Hospital, but “he seems fine,” according to Mississippi State spokesman Bill Martin.
“Still in hospital. Waiting on some test results, but he seems fine,” Martin texted the Herald-Leader. “Able to move everything.”
The 6-foot-2, 303-pounder from Bessemer, Ala., was injured on a field goal and appeared to lay motionless on the field for more than 10 minutes. He was carried off on a stretcher in front of his Bulldogs teammates.
A few minutes later, MSU tweeted that he was being taken to UK Hospital for evaluation, but that he had “movement in all of his extremities.”
Comments