MacGinnis, Snell receive league honors for part in win over Mississippi State

For his game-winning heroics, Kentucky kicker Austin MacGinnis was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Running back Benny Snell, who had 128 yards and a career-best 34-yard touchdown on 19 carries, was named the league’s Freshman of the Week.
It’s just the second time in school history and the first time since 2007 that UK had two players honored for the same game.
MacGinnis’ 51-yard field goal as time expired helped UK top Mississippi State. He made four of five field goal attempts in the victory over Mississippi State to earn the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
It was Snell’s second 100-yard game in just his first seven career games. The 128 rushing yards marked the most for a UK true freshman against an SEC opponent since Derek Homer’s 137 yards versus Tennessee in 1997.
Snell, a true freshman from Westerville, Ohio, churned out 128 rushing yards against Mississippi State on 19 carries, including a career-long 34-yard touchdown run.
Snell’s 469 rushing yards this season are the most by a UK player through the first seven team games of his freshman season since Moe Williams in 1993 (597 yards).
“It’s been remarkable, really, how steady he’s been,” Stoops said of Snell. “And we’ve touched on that. He’s just been so steady for a freshman. He shows great maturity and he’s handled every situation very well. Any mistakes he’s made, he builds on and he gets better. He has a large capacity for a freshman.”
