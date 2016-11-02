Kentucky edging toward sellout for Georgia game

Kentucky is edging toward a sellout for a key game against Georgia on Saturday night, with officials reporting that there are now 55,600 tickets out as of Wednesday afternoon.
That’s up 2,650 from Monday morning and plenty of walkup traffic is expected, said Guy Ramsey, UK’s director of strategic communications.
“Our fan base, there’s been a lot of loyal fans to us,” Cats Coach Mark Stoops said on Monday. “We just need more. We need more people in there to fill it up. I’d love to see it filled.”
Kentucky has won five of its last six games, including winning three straight over Southeastern Conference opponents.
The Cats are in second place in the SEC East and are facing a reeling Georgia team that has lost four of its last five games. A win over UGA would clinch at least second place in the East.
With winless Austin Peay on the schedule still, the Cats (5-3, 4-2 SEC) all but locked up bowl eligibility for the first time since 2010 with their most recent win on Saturday at Missouri.
Fans at the game would witness quite a bit of history. If Kentucky were to top Georgia, it would give the Cats a fifth SEC win for the first time since 1977. UK has gotten five or more wins over league foes just four times ever (1977, 1976, 1954 and 1950).
It would be the Cats’ first win over the Bulldogs since Rich Brooks helped UK to a win in Athens in 2009 and it would be UK’s first victory over the Bulldogs at Commonwealth Stadium in 10 years.
Kentucky’s highest attended game at Commonwealth Stadium this season was the opener versus Southern Miss, an announced 57,230. The next highest was against Vanderbilt at 55,030.
Kentucky announced above capacity (61,000) games five different times last season in the games against Louisiana-Lafayette, Florida, Eastern Kentucky, Auburn and Louisville, but none have come close so far this season.
Comments