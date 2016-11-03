Q&A: Mark Stoops discusses Kentucky’s final prep work for Georgia

MARK STOOPS
Opening statement: “OK, it’s been a good preparation. Our guys have had good focus this week. They’re energetic. They’re excited and ready to go. So another day tomorrow, put the finishing touches on it. I see a great focus with them. Staying consistent, staying with the same plan that we’ve been doing the past couple weeks. I feel good about our prep and their mindset right now.”
On preparing for Georgia’s multi-prong attack: “Well, as you get to this point in the season, we have a tendency to watch a lot of tape. There’s a lot of film out there, so I think that’s what he’s talking about, there’s a lot of different looks and different personnel groupings. The bottom line is they have very good backs. I’m sure they’re going to want to feed the ball and get those guys going. But, you know, they do give you multiple looks.”
On what he’s seen from Jacob Eason: “Just a guy getting better each week and a very talented guy. You know, watching this league, there’s always going to be some good moments and bad moments for quarterbacks. It’s tough. He’s played against a lot of good teams. But, he’s a very talented guy and he seems to be getting more and more comfortable.”
On how RB rotation has helped Boom Williams stay healthy: “I think it’s a big part of it. Having the depth and being able to rotate guys in at all positions has helped us with our health. It certainly has helped Boom, and I think we’re fresh and we seem to be really playing fast from our GPS units and just looking at us. I’m pleased with what I’m seeing and our speeds are staying high. The guys are working extremely hard, so I think that’s a big piece of it, to be able to have the depth.”
On what opposing defenses are doing differently to counter UK's rushing attack: “Well, I think when you look at – there's a lot to look at, like I just mentioned about Georgia when you look at a body of work throughout a whole season. If you're looking at our body of work offensively, there's a lot there. It may not seem like it but there is. Out of that wildcat and all the different looks and the different formations and the motions and everything, there's a lot there in and of itself in the wildcat. And then you look at all the other personnel groupings and formations and what we're doing, there's a lot there. But it really comes down to execution and what sides execute better, so it'll be the same way this week.”
On the biggest key for the defensive line's improvement: “I think fundamentally. It starts with fundamentals and effort and I think our guys are more confident. They're fundamentally better. They've been practicing harder with greater sense of urgency in practice and it's carried over to the games.”
Comments