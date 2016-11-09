Q&A: On SEC teleconference, Stoops talks Snell durability, challenge of prepping for unknowns with Tennessee

MARK STOOPS
“We’re off to a good start in our preparation for Tennessee. I think our team has really responded well after a tough, hard-fought loss this past weekend at home to Georgia. Again, we’re onto our preparation and total focus on Tennessee. It will be a real challenge going and playing on the road against a quality football team that’s extremely well coached and extremely talented. You can see even through some adversity and injuries, they have plenty of great talent on that team and again, they put a lot of stress on you on both sides of the ball and special teams. We’ll have our hands full, but we are excited about our prep and excited about the opportunity here this weekend.”
On if Georgia did anything differently than it showed on film to get running game going: “Just subtle, subtle things. Nothing major, but yeah, there’s always a few new schemes, new plays…Nothing major, but they were good for them and kind of got their backs some space and moving. They’re very talented players, as we all know. There were a few things that they did that go their backs started, yes.”
On how tough it is to prepare for Tennessee given its wide range of results and injuries: “Well, from the injury standpoint not much because we know they have very talented players. I’m sure, like all of us, us included, you may have your frustrations at time with continuity, with guys getting hurt that we all battle. But, again, there’s a constant there in that they have good schemes and they put a lot of stress on you on all sides. You have to be very disciplined. They make you make plays in space and they have guys that can hurt you. With them, and like most of us, the byes can’t come, they always seem to come at the right time. And for them to mentally and physically heal up and kind of hit the reset button, they certainly look like they were fresh and ready to come out last week. I’m sure they are prepared to have a strong finish. So, we’ll have our hands full.”
On how Benny Snell has been able to physically handle the workload he’s had of late: “Yeah, he really has handled it very well. Surprisingly well for a freshman. He’s very durable and he’s been very strong and shows no signs of letting up.”
