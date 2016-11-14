Former player Tubman returns to UK as defensive end for Austin Peay

One storyline of the week will be the return of former Kentucky defensive end Lloyd Tubman, who now plays for Austin Peay, but neither team is going to contribute much to the discussion.
Tubman was charged with rape on UK’s campus in 2014 before a Fayette County grand jury opted not to indict him in 2015. But three UK panels found him responsible for sexual misconduct and expelled him from campus, according to court documents.
Kentucky’s coach has spoken to Tubman since he left campus but doesn’t think he’ll talk to the former Louisville Seneca star before the game.
“I really prefer not to comment too much more on that just due to sensitivity to everybody involved,” Stoops added.
Austin Peay is not making any players or assistant coaches available before the UK game, including Tubman, team spokesman Kevin Young told the Herald-Leader on Sunday night.
Tubman, who spent last season at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, has played in nine games this season for the Governors and has 27 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, along with 2.5 sacks. He also has five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble this season.
Comments