Magic 8 Ball: Cats’ bowl destination, opponent hazy; try again later

I tried to wait for all of the election prognostication to die down before I jumped into bowl game prognostication. And what I’ve learned is I should perhaps wait another week or two. It seems that every bowl guesser out there has a different prediction for where Kentucky could end up and who the Cats will face if they advance to their first bowl game since 2010.
Coach Mark Stoops probably doesn’t care where UK ends up. He’s just hopeful the Cats can get their sixth win this week and start looking ahead.
“Our next opponent and it’s our next opportunity,” he said of winless Austin Peay. “We wanted to get six two weeks ago. But it is important to get six. I’ve never denied that. I said that in the summer and I said it when we were sitting here at 0-2. It’s important.”
Here is a sampling of destinations predicted since Sunday:
From Sports Illustrated ... Independence Bowl, Dec. 26 in Shreveport, La.: Kentucky vs. Wake Forest
From SB Nation ... Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 29 in Birmingham, Ala.: Kentucky vs. South Florida
From Sporting News ... Music City Bowl, Dec. 30 in Nashville: Kentucky vs. Indiana
From USA Today ... Belk Bowl, Dec. 29 in Charlotte: Kentucky vs. Miami (Fla.)
