Kentucky encouraging fans to use pre-order ticket process for upcoming bowl game

Kentucky’s victory over Louisville on Saturday has changed the bowl landscape for the Cats.
Destinations like Birmingham and Shreveport, La., that once seemed most likely for a 6-6 UK team seem less likely now that the Cats are 7-5 with a win over a top 15 team on their résumé.
The best way for fans to guarantee the best seats for one of the higher echelon bowls like the Belk Bowl in Charlotte or the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, for instance, is to go through the pre-order process, a Kentucky official said.
As bowls work through the process of selecting teams to play, they often use those pre-sale numbers as a way to gauge fan interest.
“Fans are highly encouraged to request tickets through UK Athletics, as advance ticket requests may positively affect UK’s bowl selection,” a UK release explained last week. Fans who previously did this can go back in and add to the list of bowls they might attend.
Requests from both season-ticket holders and the general public are accepted through the pre-order process via UKFootballTix.com. That site has full information about bowl tickets and requests submitted through fans’ MyUK Account.
Fans can place a pre-order request for each bowl in which UK is eligible to play and then select the “deferred payment” method.
Fans who use the deferred payment method are only charged and receive tickets for the bowl game to which UK is selected. And fans who do the pre-sale option also have better seat options when actual sales begin, one UK official said.
The priority deadline to request bowl tickets is Friday at 4 p.m., but bowls likely are making their selections in the next 24-48 hours.
Comments