November 30, 2016 10:15 AM

Kentucky in small pool of SEC schools TaxSlayer Bowl is pondering

By Jennifer Smith

The TaxSlayer Bowl confirmed that it is indeed selecting from a small pool of Southeastern Conference teams that includes Kentucky for its bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Other SEC teams in the mix include Auburn, Florida and Arkansas. One of those four teams likely will meet a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference, including Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The final selection of two participants will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m., but it’s likely that UK’s landing spot will be known before the weekend.

The TaxSlayer Bowl is played on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at Jacksonville’s EverBank Field.

Here’s a look at how Kentucky officials say pre-ordered tickets may help UK’s bowl case.

And here is how league officials are hoping to place their schools in the most attractive locations possible.

