Kentucky’s Snell, Stenberg named to All-SEC Freshman Team

Two Kentucky players were named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team, as voted on by the league coaches and released Thursday afternoon.
Benny Snell, a running back who broke the UK freshman rushing record despite not having a carry in his first two games, was honored, as was offensive lineman Logan Stenberg.
Snell finished the regular season as UK’s second-leading rusher with 1,057 yards and a team-best 13 touchdowns on 179 carries. The freshman averaged 5.9 yards per carry.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder from Westerville, Ohio, has broken or tied six different school records this season.
Stenberg was a big part of Snell’s numbers as a member of the UK offensive line that helped UK to a 5.5 yards per carry average, on track to be a school record.
The Cats, who averaged 241.2 rushing yards a game -- the most in 40 years -- finished No. 16 in the nation and third highest in the SEC in rushing during the regular season.
Stenberg and the UK line blocked for Snell and Boom Williams, who are the only tandem to rush for 1,000 or more yards for one team this season.
Stenberg, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound redshirt freshman from Madison, Ala., had 37 knockdown blocks this season and only one missed assignment.
He had a season-best eight knockdowns against Tennessee when the Cats rushed for 443 yards, the most in history for UK against a conference opponent.
Earlier this week, Kentucky center Jon Toth and linebacker Jordan Jones were named to the SEC’s All-Conference second team.
