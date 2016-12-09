QB Stephen Johnson’s sister wins national championship in soccer

The family of Stephen Johnson has had more than a few reasons to celebrate success on the field this season.
Eight days after Kentucky’s quarterback had a career day in helping the Cats knock off No. 11 Louisville, his sister Sydney won an NCAA national championship in soccer with Southern California.
The seventh-ranked Trojans upset No. 1 West Virginia 3-1 on Sunday.
Sydney Johnson, a 5-foot-8 junior midfielder/forward, had one goal this season and 16 shots on goal, playing in 22 of the Trojans’ 25 games. In her sophomore season, Johnson finished second on the team with five goals and added two assists.
Stephen and Sydney Johnson’s father, Stephen, played college baseball at Oregon.
