December 13, 2016 3:09 PM

Kentucky’s annual Blue-White spring game will take place under the lights

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s annual Blue-White spring game will have a late-night flair with the Cats announcing that the 2017 edition will be played under the lights at Commonwealth Stadium. The UK Stoops Troops Twitter account broke the news on Tuesday that the upcoming spring game will be held on Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The game, which wraps up the Cats’ spring practice, normally is held on a Saturday afternoon. Kentucky is going through what Coach Mark Stoops called its first set of spring practices with the ones leading up to the TaxSlayer Bowl on Dec. 31 against Georgia Tech. No spring practice schedule has been announced yet.

