What had Kentucky’s Mark Stoops so fired up in first half of TaxSlayer Bowl?

Based on the timing of the discontent — two Kentucky defensive linemen had just gone down with injuries — and the direction of Mark Stoops’ obvious frustration, most watching the game assumed the Cats coach was angry with Georgia Tech’s blocking technique and perhaps its head coach.
That was not the case, Stoops said after the 33-18 UK loss in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday.
“I was upset with somebody saying something to me,” Stoops said afterward. “I have great respect for Coach Johnson, but nobody else over there is going to say a word to me.”
When asked to expound on perhaps what was said or what upset him, Stoops was vague.
“I will say this: I care about my players and I’m going to check on them,” Stoops said. “I didn’t accuse anybody of doing anything illegal. I have great respect for Coach Johnson. I will talk to him. We have a great relationship. But, again, nobody else is going to say a word to me.”
When Johnson was asked about the exchange, the Georgia Tech coach seemed perplexed.
“I have no idea,” Johnson said. “On our sidelines? You'd have to ask him. He didn't say anything after the game or whatever. I wouldn't have any idea.”
Comments