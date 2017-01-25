Kentucky defensive lineman will miss spring practices after knee surgery

Kentucky will be without a likely starting defensive lineman for spring practice, a team spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Senior-to-be Alvonte Bell will sit out this spring after having surgery last week to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his knee. He suffered the injury during Kentucky’s TaxSlayer Bowl loss to Georgia Tech on Dec. 31.
The surgery went well and the junior college transfer is expected to make a full recovery, UK said.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman from Miramar, Fla., played in 12 games last season with three starts and finished with 27 tackles, including one for loss. Bell also recorded two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry along with a recovered fumble.
One of his best games of his Kentucky career came in the regular-season finale against Louisville when Bell had six tackles and a pass breakup.
