Newest Cats get a snowy surprise

Lexington residents weren’t the only ones a little bit surprised by the quick covering of snow that hit on Friday morning.
“When I walked outside and saw snow, it shocked me,” said Cedrick Dort, one of the newest Kentucky football players on campus. “First time I’ve seen snow like that.”
Dort, a true freshman defensive back from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., was one of UK’s new mid-year enrollees that have started classes at Kentucky this spring.
The seven new players, which include quarterbacks Danny Clark and Lafayette’s Walker Wood, linebacker Jamin Davis, defensive back Lonnie Johnson, running back Bryant Koback and wide receiver Clevan Thomas, met with the media on Friday morning.
When the snow showers picked up, the players took a break from interviews to watch the weather event at Commonwealth Stadium, which was new to some like Dort.
Koback, the running back from Holland, Ohio, which is close to the Michigan border, joked that it’s easy to tell which of his new teammates are from the south.
“They still wear slippers,” Koback said. “They still wear slippers to tutors, to class. They don’t even have shoes. That’s how you can tell they’re Florida boys. They don’t like the cold.”
But the players at Kentucky used to the frigid temperatures have been promising their southern friends that things will get better.
“We just keep on stressing to them it’s only going to be like this for another month and then it’ll start warming up,” Koback said. “And when it is warm out, the atmosphere here is great. Everybody’s just happy all the time. I just tell them only a few more weeks, so just work through it.”
