Kentucky promotes Matt House to defensive coordinator

Special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Matt House has been promoted to Kentucky defensive coordinator, the Herald-Leader confirmed Monday.
House previously has served as a defensive coordinator at Florida International and Pittsburgh. He replaces D.J. Eliot, who left to take the same position at Colorado.
The coach, who has previous NFL and college experience, drew praise for his work last season at Kentucky, especially on special teams.
“He’s done an unbelievable job,” Coach Mark Stoops said of House’s work in October. “I love what he does. He has great passion and energy, and our guys are very detailed.”
House specifically worked with inside linebackers like Jordan Jones and Courtney Love last season. They were No. 1 and No. 3 in tackles for Kentucky despite not starting until the 2016 season.
There is no word yet on how Stoops will reorganize the staff after House’s promotion.
This is a breaking story. Please check back with Kentucky.com for more updates.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Comments