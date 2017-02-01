Your first look at Kentucky’s 2017 signing class

▪ Phil Hoskins, Defensive Lineman, 6-5, 280, So-Tr, Toledo, Ohio (Whitmer/Highland CC) – Strong junior college prospect … Was a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting services out of high school before going to junior college … Among JUCO players, Scout ranks him 77th overall, while ESPN ranks him the No. 11 defensive tackle in the nation … Redshirted the 2016 season … Had 25 tackles his freshman season at Highland (Kan.) with eight TFL and four sacks in playing multiple positions along the defensive line … Named Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC) All-Conference honorable mention as a senior in 2014 at Whitmer, playing for coach Jerry Bell … Has a wing span of 84 inches … Has three years of eligibility remaining … Chose Kentucky over Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, Houston and Oklahoma State.
Coach Stoops says: “Phil has great size and length. He has shown the ability to rush the passer. We’re excited that he comes in as a junior college player with three years of eligibility remaining.”
▪ Sebastien Dolcine, Offensive Tackle, 6-4, 300, Fr-HS, Hollywood, Fla. (Miramar) – Offensive line prospect who only began playing football in high school and shows plenty of potential … 247Sports ranks him as a three-star prospect and the No. 78 offensive guard in the nation … ESPN scouting report says, “Tough, physical OL prospect … displays excellent functional strength and good initial quickness in ability to set” … Helped Miramar finish 8-3 overall … Coached by Pierre Senatus … Picked Kentucky over Central Florida, Wake Forest, South Florida and N.C. State … Name pronounced “Dolcine (dole-SEEN)”
Coach Stoops says: “Sebastien has great punch and is very athletic. He has a high ceiling in the weight room and on the field.”
▪ Josh Paschal, Outside Linebacker, 6-3, 270, Fr-HS, Olney, Md. (Our Lady of Good Counsel) – A four-star defensive end prospect by all the major recruiting services … Scout ranks him the No. 28 defensive end nationally and No. 2 defensive end from the state of Maryland in the 2017 class … 247Sports classifies him as the No. 11 strongside defensive end in the country … ESPN scouting report says, “A high-motored DL with good, straight-line speed. Shows good initial burst and quickness to get up-field and make plays in the opponent's backfield. Works well to maintain his point and shows good overall leverage vs. the run” … Recorded 64 tackles as a senior, including nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks … Also had four quarterback hurries … Named first-team All-Conference defense by the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) … Earned first-team All-Sentinel by The Sentinel Newspapers … Coached by Bill Milloy … Older brother, TraVaughn, played for the Wildcats from 2012-14 … Picked Kentucky over Notre Dame, Penn State and Oklahoma.
Coach Stoops says: “Josh is a disruptive force with great quickness off the snap. We believe Josh has the ability to be an impact player at a young age.”
▪ Yusuf Corker, Defensive Back, 6-0, 190, Fr-HS, McDonough, Ga. (Woodland) – Four-star defensive back and receiver at Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Ga., where he was coached by Steve Davenport ... The nation's No. 26 cornerback by ESPN and Scout … The No. 1 cornerback in the state of Georgia by Scout.com ... ESPN says "Has lock down skill set, can play on an island. Makes great reads on the underneath pass with precise timing and anticipation. Transitions fluidly with limited wasted motion in and out of his pedal” ... Was timed at 4.63 in the 40 … Made 26 tackles, including 23 solo, along with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts on defense in 2016 ... Offensively, had 20 receptions for 447 yards and four touchdowns for a 23.0 yards per reception average … Helped lead his team to a 10-3 overall record and the 4-5A playoffs as a senior ... Two-time member of the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s All-Metro Team … Named to the AJC’s All-State Defensive Team as senior … Chose Kentucky over South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Michigan State … Name is pronounced "Yusuf (YOU-suf)"
Coach Stoops says: “Yusuf is a strong, physical defensive back. He is very dedicated to his craft and a strong leader.”
▪ Javonte Richardson, Wide Receiver, 6-4, 230, Fr-HS, Maple Heights, Ohio (Maple Heights) – Four-star recruit who thrived as a wide receiver and safety for Coach Devlin Dulliver at Maple Heights… ESPN.com ranks him the 12th-best player in the state of Ohio and 24th-best wide receiver in the 2017 class … ESPN scouting report says, “(Javonte) is tall with great length and good bulk. Possesses good foot quickness. Very good route runner who can separate in man and find soft spots in zone. Has strong hands, good leaping ability and the body control to make difficult catches. Fearless over the middle and powers through arm tackles. Willing blocker in the run game” … Rivals ranks him as the No. 84 recruit in the entire class of 2017 and the No. 2 recruit in Ohio … Rated as the 31st best wide receiver in the class of 2017 by 247Sports … Compiled 1,190 all-purpose yards with eight touchdowns as a senior … Also returned kicks … Three-time Lake Erie League all-star … Nominated for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl … Finished with 38 receptions for 504 total yards and seven TDs as a junior despite battling a back injury … Also had eight interceptions on defense … Earned honorable mention to the AP Northeast Ohio Lakes District Team in 2015… An all-around athlete who also lettered in track and basketball at Maple Heights … Chose Kentucky over offers from Michigan and Michigan State … Name pronounced “Javonte (Jay-VEE-on-tay)”
Coach Stoops says: “Javonte has physicality and speed. He also has the size and aggressiveness we look for in an SEC wide receiver.”
▪ Chris Whittaker, Defensive Lineman, 6-3, 260, Fr-HS, Hollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna) – A three-star recruit … Scout lists him as the 12th-best defensive end in the state of Florida … Listed as the 55th strongside defensive end in the nation and the 148th-best prospect in Florida in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports … ESPN ranks him the 213th-best prospect in Florida and the 106th-best defensive end in the class of 2017 … ESPN scouting report says,
“Whittaker has adequate length and overall size with limited upside to continue growth. Has good power and short area burst. Continued development of his strength will benefit. His high athletic ability gives him upside for quick development” … Rivals’ Justin Rowland says, “Whittaker is built like a traditional 4-3 defensive lineman in the making but his ability to stand up and rush off the edge is a testament to his athleticism. He's one of several players in this class who make Kentucky bigger on the edge and better at getting after the quarterback” … Coached by Dameon Jones … Helped Chaminade-Madonna to a 10-5 overall record and an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game… Compiled 77 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries during his senior campaign … Picked Kentucky over offers from Central Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Notre Dame, and Georgia.
Coach Stoops says: “Chris has the ability to play multiple positions. He has shown the ability to get in the backfield and be a disruptive pass rusher.”
▪ Tyrell Ajian, Defensive Back, 6-0, 190, Fr-HS, Mansfield, Ohio (Madison Comprehensive) – Combination athlete in high school, playing defensive back and wide receiver … Four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rivals ranks him the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 23 athlete in the class of 2017 … ESPN has him as the No. 8 safety in the country … Scout says, “He has the size college coaches desire in their defensive backs and is very athletic and has a nose for the football” … First-team OCC All-Conference and honorable mention second-team All-Northwest Ohio in 2016 … Nominated for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl … Had three interceptions and 54 tackles as a junior, along with 783 receiving yards, 551 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns … OCC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team Offense All-Northwest Ohio in 2015 … Also excelled on the basketball court, becoming a member of Madison’s 1,000-point club during his senior season … Coached by Jamie Masi … Chose Kentucky over Michigan State, Tennessee, West Virginia and Notre Dame … Name is pronounced "Ajian (a-jun)"
Coach Stoops says: “Tyrell is a versatile athlete who can play every position in the secondary and has shown great leadership. His awareness and instincts have been evident on the football field and basketball court.”
▪ Lynn Bowden, Athlete, 6-1, 190, Fr-HS, Youngstown, Ohio (Warren Harding) – Considered to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country … A four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services … Ranked one of the top 100 players in the 2017 class by ESPN and Scout … Ranked as the nation’s No. 5 athlete by 247Sports … Scout lists him as the No. 60 overall prospect in the class … Drawing comparisons to former UK athlete Randall Cobb as he played quarterback in high school but can also play wide receiver and several other positions on offense and special teams … Scout recruiting analyst Bill Greene said, “He’s a threat to score every time he touches the football and when he gets in a college system where he’s not the focal point of the defense, he could really be dangerous then” … Another Scout analyst said, “Everybody’s goal was to stop him, and he ran right through everybody” … Ended his senior season throwing for 1,366 yards, rushing for 2,277 yards and accounting for 57 total touchdowns … Named the 2016 Division II Offensive Player of the Year, the Northeast Ohio Inland District Offensive Player of the Year and Trumbull County Player of the Year … Runner-up for Mr. Football in Ohio … Helped lead the Raiders to an 11-2 overall record and a trip to the Division II Regional Championship … Owns or shares 16 school records and is Ohio’s sixth all-time rusher with 7,387 yards and 10th in rushing touchdowns with 91 … Also excels in basketball, averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game as a senior …. Picked Kentucky after offers from Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan and others … Name is pronounced "Bowden (BO-den)"
Coach Stoops says: “Lynn is one of the most explosive high school athletes we’ve signed at Kentucky. He’s extremely dynamic with the ball, a play maker who can play multiple positions.”
▪ Austin Dotson, Offensive Tackle, 6-6, 310, Fr-HS, Belfry, Ky. (Belfry) – A three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports … Ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the Commonwealth by ESPN … A three-year starter for Coach Phillip Haywood, who said, “He’s a very physical blocker. He’s one of these guys who would really get after you and stay after you until the whistle blows. And if we score a touchdown, he’d be the first one down there in the end zone patting the guy on the back or tossing him in the air. He just loves playing on the line” … Named to The Courier-Journal’s 2016 All-State Football Team as a first-team selection after being a second-team member as a junior … Also named to the AP All-State First Team … Played right tackle on a massive offensive line that helped the Pirates average 347.1 rushing yards and 44.1 points per game … Helped Belfry win its sixth overall, including fourth straight Class 3-A State championship with a 52-31 win over Central in 2016 … Member of the Kentucky squad in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game … Chose Kentucky over Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic and Marshall.
Coach Stoops says: “Austin has great size and comes from a program that won four straight state championships. He plays with the aggressiveness you need at that position.”
▪ Josh Ali, Wide Receiver, 6-0, 180, Fr-HS, Hollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna) – Three-star prospect by all major recruiting services … Scout.com ranks him the No. 32 wide receiver in the talent-rich state of Florida … Scout says “He glides and moves effortlessly when navigating the open field and does a good job of sticking his foot in the dirt when getting into his breaks and making cuts, and really keeps defenders on their toes by not giving away his route” … Caught 43 passes for 805 yards and four receiving TDs in 2016 in helping lead the Lions to a 10-5 overall record and an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game … Named first-team All-County … Also had one kickoff return for a touchdown … Hauled in 56 passes for 896 yards and 15 scores as a junior at University School in Ft. Lauderdale … Coached by Dameon Jones at Chaminade … Chose Kentucky over Central Florida, South Florida, Utah, Cincinnati and West Virginia.
Coach Stoops says: “Josh is a very polished wide receiver and an explosive athlete with the ball in his hand. He has the skills to play both as an inside receiver and an outside receiver.”
▪ Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Defensive Lineman, 6-6, 260, Fr-HS, Lakeland, Fla. (Victory Christian Academy) – Recorded 24 tackles, along with two sacks and 13 quarterback hurries in 2016 for coach Tommy Lewis at Victory Christian Academy … Named second-team All-County and Florida All-State Class 2A honorable mention as a senior in helping the Storm finish 10-2 overall … Named to the Southeast Super-Region Team by the National Christian School Athletic Association … Transferred to Victory Christian after playing at Dade Christian … Also a star player on the basketball court … Named second-team All-Dade as a junior after averaging 19.5 points and 10.0 rebounds a game at Dade Christian … Originally from Otuan, Nigeria … Chose Kentucky over Florida, Florida Atlantic and Florida International … Name is pronounced "Abule (ah-BOO-lay) Abadi (ah-BODY)"
Coach Stoops says: “Abule has tremendous upside, with great length and the ability to set the edge. He’s been through a lot, we’re proud of what he has accomplished and what’s ahead of him.”
▪ Danny Clark, Quarterback, 6-2, 230, Fr.-HS, Columbus, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban) — Rated among the top 15 pro-style quarterbacks nationally in the 2017 class … Four-star recruit by ESPN and Scout … Ranked as the 26th best QB overall and No. 2 in the state of Ohio by Scout … A three-star prospect 247sports and Rivals … Four-year letter winner and starter who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Massillon High School before transferring to Archbishop Hoban … Led the Knights to back-to-back Division III state titles … Coached by Tim Tyrrell at Hoban... Helped lead Hoban to a 14-1 record in 2015 with a Division III state title … Followed with another championship in 2016 by defeating Trotwood-Madison 30-0 in the finals … Completed 7-of-10 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a 34-yard score in the title game … Finished his senior season 117-of-213 passing for 2,122 yards and 15 TDs … Named second-team MaxPreps/JJHuddle All-Ohio and was an All-League selection … Elected captain at Hoban as a junior and senior … Became the first freshman to start a varsity game at Massillon …. Left-handed … Picked UK over Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Florida State.
Personal: Born in Columbus, Ohio ... Son of Jeff and Tiffany Clark … Major is undecided.
Coach Stoops on Clark:“Danny is an exceptional leader, competitor and winner, having led his team to two state championships.”
▪ Jamin Davis, Linebacker, 6-4, 210, Fr.-HS, Ludowici (pronounced lou-da-WISSEE), Ga. (Long County) – Considered one of the nation’s top 50 outside linebackers by 247Sports … Has been clocked running a 4.65 40-yard dash, and has a 38-inch vertical leap … Finished his senior season with 126 tackles, with an impressive 89 solo tackles … Averaged 14.0 tackles per contest (nine games) … Also had four tackles for loss, a sack, a hurry and a fumble recovery which he returned to the opponent's three-yard line … Forced two fumbles and blocked both a punt and a field goal … Offensively, he had 11 carries for 50 yards, along with 12 receptions for 151 yards and three scores … Had 131 tackles as a junior and 45 tackles as a sophomore, totaling 302 career tackles in his prep career … Just the second player in Long County High School history to sign with a Division I football program … A four-year letter winner and three-year starter at Long County for coach Eric McNair … McNair said, “If I had to sum up Jamin Davis, it would be role model.” … Gridiron Now says, “He can fly to the football and is a fierce hitter. Not only can he bring the wood, Davis shows excellent wrap up fundamentals. He has excellent speed, plays with tremendous aggression and makes plays all over the field. Davis also shows the ability to get up field and after the quarterback and make plays in space.” … Named Class AAA All-State honorable mention by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution … Three-time All-Region II selection, earning first-team honors in 2015 and 2016 … Father, James Davis, played football at Bethune-Cookman, while a cousin, Attiyah Henderson played football at San Diego State … Chose UK over Louisville, Georgia Tech, Purdue and N.C. State.
Personal: Born in Honolulu, Hawaii ... Son of Tanga Davis and James Davis … Plans a major in mechanical engineering.
Coach Stoops on Davis: “Jamin is a prototype will (weakside) linebacker, a very athletic player with great length. He is an exceptional person and leader.”
▪ Cedric Dort Jr., Defensive Back, 5-11, 170, Fr.-HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Dwyer) – Rated a three-star recruit by 247sports, ESPN and Scout as the No. 42 cornerback in the 2017 class … As a senior, named first-team All-Area by the Palm Beach Post and first-team All-County by the Sun Sentinel after recording 40 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown … Played a key role in helping Dwyer finish 10-1 overall in 2016 with its second-straight appearance in the Class 7A regional semifinals … Did not allow a TD pass, a first down pass or a pass over five yards during the regular season … Did not miss a tackle all season and battled against six receivers who are expected to sign Division I scholarships … Named one of ESPN 106.3’s top seniors in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast … Was All-Area honorable mention in 2015 after helping lead the Panthers to an 11-2 overall record, a district championship title and a berth in the 7A regional semifinal … Helped Dwyer shut out two opponents and held six others to 14 points or less … A three-year letter winner in basketball as a combo guard … Has a huge upside as he played only two years of high school football … Coached by Jack Daniels … Chose UK over Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Colorado and USF.
Personal: Born in Palm Beach, Fla. ... Son of Clevette Wiggins and Cedrick Dort Sr. … Major is pre-management.
Coach Stoops on Dort: “Cedric is a great cover corner. I’ve been familiar with that school for a long time and Cedric comes here from a winning program.”
▪ Lonnie Johnson Jr., Defensive Back, 6-3, 215, Jr.-JC, Gary, Ind. (Garden City CC/Gary West Side) – Rated by 247sports as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 safety and No. 43 overall player in the junior college ranks … Sat out the 2016 season to concentrate on academics … In 2015, selected second-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference after totaling 35 tackles, including 28 solo at Garden City Community College (Kan.) … Also recorded five interceptions and had one fumble recovery … Coached by Jeff Sims ... Totaled 66 tackles, two interceptions, two blocked field goals and a blocked punt, while catching 40 passes for 772 yards and 14 touchdowns at West Side High School … Also charted 253 rushing yards on 22 carries with five TDs … An extremely talented athlete who also excelled at track and field, helping Gary West Side win the 2014 state championship with individual titles in the long jump and 4x100 relay … Chose UK over Georgia and West Virginia … Will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Personal:Born in Gary, Ind. ... Son of Nora and Lonnie Johnson … Major is pre-journalism.
Coach Stoops on Johnson:“We’re very excited to add Lonnie. He has great size and athleticism, with the versatility to play multiple positions.”
▪ Bryant Koback, Running Back, 6-0, 200, Fr.-HS, Holland, Ohio (Springfield) – A three-star recruit by 247Sports who is rated the No. 37 running back in 2017 … Was set to have a standout senior season, even rushing for a school-record 375 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Perrysburg, before suffering a season-ending leg injury the following game … Prior to the injury, Koback had rushed 93 times for 1,096 yards and an impressive 21 total touchdowns (19 rushing and two receiving) in four games … Also had seven catches for 154 yards and two scores … Rushed for 2,015 yards and 31 touchdowns on 194 carries as a junior … Named Division II first-team All-State by The Associated Press in 2015 … Compiled over 100 yards in every full game he played, totaling more than 400 all-purpose yards a game … Overall, totaled 57 career touchdowns and over 4,400 all-purpose yards in his prep career … A four-year letter winner and three-year starter at Springfield who was elected team captain as a junior and senior … Coached by Pat Gucciardo … Also lettered two seasons in track and field … Chose UK over West Virginia, Georgia and Northwestern.
Personal: Born in Toledo, Ohio ... Son of Mary Koback … Major is undecided.
Coach Stoops on Koback:“Bryant is a great kid and a home run threat on the field. He is an electric runner, with excellent vision and top-end speed.”
▪ Clevan Thomas, Wide Receiver, 5-11, 190, Fr.-HS, Miami, Fla. (Charles W. Flanagan) – Three-star recruit who is ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 receivers by every major scouting service … Scout says, “Thomas is a pass catcher that flashes a great burst when getting in and out of his breaks.” … Contributed at several positions for the District 12-8A champions and regional semifinalist Falcons in 2016, playing defensive back, wide receiver and tight end … Named to the Broward Football 8A-6A Offense First Team as a receiver … Caught nine TD passes as a junior in helping lead the Falcons win the 2015 Class 8A state championship … A three-year letter winner and starter for coach Stanford Samuels Jr. … Father, Clevan Thomas, was a defensive back at Florida State in the 1990s … Chose UK over Michigan, Louisville and Syracuse.
Personal: Born in Miami, Fla. ... Son of Yera and Clevan Thomas … Major is sociology with a minor in criminology with aspirations of being in the FBI.
Coach Stoops on Thomas: “Clevan is an exciting wide receiver, an extremely tough competitor who has shown the athletic ability to play multiple positions. His father was a great player at Florida State and I see a lot of the same qualities in Clevan.”
▪ Walker Wood, Quarterback, 6-0, 190, Fr.-HS, Lexington, Ky. (Lafayette) – Three-star recruit by every major recruiting service … Rated as the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 class by Rivals … Completed 203 of 321 passes (63.2 percent) for 3,047 yards and 30 touchdowns in leading the Lafayette Generals to a 13-2 overall record and an appearance in the Class 6-A championship game for the second straight year … Also rushed for 1,321 yards and 31 touchdowns and averaged 6.6 yards per carry … Received the Paul Hornung Award, given by the Louisville Quarterback Club to the state’s top player and was a first-team All-State selection by the Courier-Journal … Lexington’s Player of the Year by the Herald-Leader … Earned All-USA Kentucky Football Offensive Player of the Year and First Team honors by USA Today … Candidate for Kentucky’s Mr. Football award … Named third-team All-State by The Courier-Journal as a junior after totaling 43 touchdowns (22 rushing, 21 passing) and leading Lafayette to the Class 6-A state final … Saw varsity action as a freshman and finished his career with 8,230 passing yards and 74 touchdowns, along with 4,199 rushing yards and 73 touchdowns … Elected team captain as a junior and senior … Four-year starter for coach Eric Shaw … High school teammate of current UK offensive lineman Landon Young … Chose UK over Louisville, Ohio and Wake Forest.
Personal: Born in Lexington, Ky. ... Son of Tom and Wesley Wood … Major is undecided.
Coach Stoops on Wood: “Both of the quarterbacks in this class have similar qualities – Walker is an exceptional leader, competitor and winner. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who can be the most dangerous when a play breaks down.”
Comments