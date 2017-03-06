Linebacker Firios decides to part ways with Kentucky

Kentucky linebacker Nico Firios is leaving the football program, he announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Firios is the second linebacker to announce plans to part ways with UK this offseason, joining graduate transfer De’Niro Laster.
“I’m forever grateful for this opportunity,” Firios wrote and posted on Twitter, thanking Coach Mark Stoops and his teammates. “I am always going to be a Wildcat! The Big Blue Nation will always have a very special place in my heart.”
Firios, a 6-foot-2 junior from Longwood, Fla., was sidelined by multiple surgeries during his time at UK. Last season, he played in all 13 games, mostly on special teams, amassing five total tackles.
He finished his UK career playing in 16 games with six tackles.
With the departure of Firios, UK appears to still be over the 85 scholarship limit by two. That count isn’t official and includes the scholarships awarded last season to offensive tackle Cole Mosier and wideout Charles Walker.
