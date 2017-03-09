Another linebacker leaves Kentucky football program

Another Kentucky linebacker has opted to transfer, a team spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
Kobie Walker, a 6-foot-3 junior from Baltimore, is no longer with the program.
Walker is the third linebacker to announce his plans to transfer in the past few weeks, starting with De’Niro Laster and then Nico Firios on Monday.
Walker had been sidetracked by various injuries that had limited his playing time since arriving at UK, including a shoulder injury that ended his season early last year.
Walker played in three games last season, including one career start in the opener against Southern Miss when he had 10 total tackles, second most on the team.
Before the start of last season, Walker had been lauded by his coaches for being a versatile player that could be in a hybrid role of some sort. His name was mentioned regularly in fall camp last year.
“He has the ability to cover like a safety and he has the size to play like a linebacker,” then-defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot said.
But Stoops lamented after the Southern Miss loss that maybe UK had put too much on Walker, who later was suspended for the next game.
“He’s going to be a good player, and we’ve got to continue to bring him along,” Stoops said. “That was a lot for him in the first game.”
Walker did not play in 2015 while battling through an ankle injury and then later he was academically ineligible.
With the latest departure, UK appears to be over the 85 scholarship limit, but just by one. That count isn't official and includes the scholarships awarded last season to offensive tackle Cole Mosier and wide out Charles Walker.
