New clear bag requirement coming to Commonwealth Stadium in fall

When Kentucky season ticket holders receiver their football tickets in the mail this summer, they will come with a new, clear plastic bag signaling that UK is going to a new bags policy at Commonwealth Stadium next season.
The policy, enacted by the Southeastern Conference, has been adopted for all future UK football games, the school announced on Wednesday.
Each fan will be permitted to carry one large clear bag — either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12” x 6” x 12” clear bag — plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”. The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and is also easily searched.
The policy, geared toward improving public safety, has been in place in the NFL for the last four seasons.
The clear bag policy will not be in place fully for Kentucky’s Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., but UK Athletics will begin educating fans to help prepare for the fall, the release said.
The Cats will open the 2017 at Southern Miss on Sept. 2 before making their home debut on Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Kentucky.
