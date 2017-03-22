New clear bag requirement coming to Commonwealth Stadium in fall

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness Pause

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: It's great to advance but we can play better

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

2:57 John Calipari talks Hamidou Diallo

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students