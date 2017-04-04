UK’s Hinshaw, Schlarman latest to receive contract extensions, raises

Two more members of Kentucky’s offensive coaching staff had their contract extensions made public this week: co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw and offensive line coach John Schlarman.
Both received raises and extensions while restructuring their bonus and incentive clauses. In return, UK added a new buyout clause for each coach should he decide to take a job somewhere else.
Hinshaw’s deal, which was made at the start of March, extends through 2020 and bumps his salary from $400,000 per season to $500,000 starting on July 1.
“I’m very excited about it,” Hinshaw said Tuesday of the deal executed on March 1. “Again, want to be here for a long time. Very appreciative to Mark Stoops and everything that he does for me and my family. So, really looking forward to being here for a long time.”
Most of Hinshaw’s contract remained the same, with the exception of his bonus structure as it pertains to UK in postseason play. Schlarman also was given the same updated bonus structure.
Now, a non-college football playoff bowl game nets each of them one month’s salary. An SEC championship game appearance results in 1.5 months’ salary and a trip to a college football playoff bowl gives him a two-month bonus.
An additional clause also was added to Hinshaw’s previous deal that says he agrees to pay Kentucky $150,000 per year remaining on his contract if he should leave UK and take another coaching position. No such provision existed in his original contract with the university.
The Kentucky offensive line coach was extended through 2019 and was given a $75,000 salary increase to $375,000 via his new deal. Schlarman also agreed to pay the university $100,000 per year remaining on his new contract should he accept a coaching position elsewhere.
Schlarman, a former UK All-Southeastern Conference player, along with Vince Marrow, is one of just two full-time coaching staff members to stay at Kentucky under Coach Mark Stoops.
“Obviously Kentucky means a lot to me,” Schlarman said on Tuesday when asked about the new contract. “Knowing that we’re continuing to move forward and that we’re doing some things that are positive is very important.”
