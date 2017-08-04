Ashlyn Vickery, her mom Renee Baber and Tim Banks get items signed by the wide receiver squad during UK Football Fan Day inside Nutter Field House last year.
Jen Smith on UK Football

The latest news on the University of Kentucky football team

Planning a trip to Kentucky football Fan Day? Here’s what you need to know

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

August 04, 2017 9:44 AM

Kentucky’s players and coaches will break from fall camp for a few minutes on Saturday morning for Fan Day festivities and then show off what they can do on the field a little bit later.

The annual Fan Day kicks off at 9 a.m. with an autograph session at Nutter Field House. All Kentucky players and coaches, including head coach Mark Stoops, will be available.

Then there will be an open practice for fans at the practice fields next to the new football training center beginning at 11 a.m.

Fan Day is open to the public and admission is free. There is free parking available in lots surrounding Kroger Field.

